Tickets now on sale for fans’ return to the One Call Stadium for Mansfield Town friendly with Coventry City

Fans set to return to the One Call Stadium at last.

It will be the first time fans have been allowed in since the visit of Newport on 15th February 2020 just before the first Covid lockdown.

The Ian Greaves Stand will be open for Stags’ supporters, while the North Stand will host visiting fans from Coventry.Tickets are only available in advance of the game and will not be available to purchase on the day of the match.Season ticket holders’ seats will not be reserved for this fixture, however, the use of vouchers from the 2019-20 season can be used as a substitute for payment.The club advises supporters to wear a face covering when entering the stadium at the turnstiles and when moving to and from your allocated seats.

The club has also asked that supporters be respectful of others by maintaining a safe distance - whenever possible - when queuing to enter the ground and when moving to and from seats.

Food kiosks inside the ground will be closed for the fixture.

However, the fans’ zone bar outside Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen will be open.

Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen will also be open, and supporters are advised to book a table in advance on 01623 482482.Supporters experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 on the day of the fixture should not attend.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online via www.stagstickets.co.uk or by calling 01623 482482.Admission prices are: Adults £10, Concessions (65 and over & U18) £5.Fans can also upgrade their seat for executive hospitality in the 1861 Suite where you can watch the game in the executive seating area with a one-course meal prior to the match as well as half-time refreshments, for £30 per person.The evening’s menu will consist of Chicken & ham pie, served with buttery potatoes, mixed seasonal vegetables and gravy.

There is also a vegetarian option of goats’ cheese with red onion tart.

You can book that by emailing [email protected] or call 01623 482482.

In the meantime, Matlock Town will allow a maximum of 1,150 fans into Causeway Lane for this Friday’s pre-season friendly with the Stags (7.30pm kick-off).Matlock will be implementing Track and Trace checks at the turnstiles, upon entry to the ground and supporters will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Admission will be via cash payment only at the turnstiles - Adult £10, Concessions (65 and over) £6.50, Students (with card) £5, Juniors (10-16) £3, Children U10 free (when accompanied by a paying adult).Supporters who are seated in the stands are asked to wear a face covering.