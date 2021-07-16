Tickets go on sale for Mansfield Town friendly at Hull City

Tickets are now on sale for Mansfield Town’s pre-season clash at Hull City on Saturday, July 24 (12pm kick-off).

By Stags Reporter
Friday, 16th July 2021, 1:39 pm
Mansfield Town will travel to Hull City on July 24.
Mansfield Town will travel to Hull City on July 24.

The Stags have been allocated 800 tickets for the game, with the match an all-ticket affair. No tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ticket prices for the clash are as follows: Adults (18-64): £12, Seniors (65+): £6, Under-18s: £6

Car parking is available at Hull City at the cost of £5 per car, £10 per minibus and £20 per coach.

Wheelchair users should contact the Hull ticket office on 01482 504600 to purchase tickets.

Hull City