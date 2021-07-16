Tickets go on sale for Mansfield Town friendly at Hull City

Mansfield Town will travel to Hull City on July 24.

The Stags have been allocated 800 tickets for the game, with the match an all-ticket affair. No tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ticket prices for the clash are as follows: Adults (18-64): £12, Seniors (65+): £6, Under-18s: £6

Car parking is available at Hull City at the cost of £5 per car, £10 per minibus and £20 per coach.