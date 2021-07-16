Tickets go on sale for Mansfield Town friendly at Hull City
Tickets are now on sale for Mansfield Town’s pre-season clash at Hull City on Saturday, July 24 (12pm kick-off).
The Stags have been allocated 800 tickets for the game, with the match an all-ticket affair. No tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the game.
Ticket prices for the clash are as follows: Adults (18-64): £12, Seniors (65+): £6, Under-18s: £6
Car parking is available at Hull City at the cost of £5 per car, £10 per minibus and £20 per coach.
Wheelchair users should contact the Hull ticket office on 01482 504600 to purchase tickets.