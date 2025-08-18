Tickets go on sale as Mansfield Town hope to play before a huge crowd in cup clash at new Everton stadium

Mansfield Town have received a full allocation of 6,518 tickets, as well as 30 wheelchair and carer tickets, for their big Carabao Cup second round away game at Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium next week.

The game will take place at the Premier League club's plush new Merseyside home on Wednesday, 27th August (7.45) and Stags will be the second visitors following a game against Brighton on Sunday.

Tickets are now on sale to season ticket holders with 22 or more loyalty points.

Stags boss Nigel Clough is hoping his side could be playing in front of one of the biggest crowds the club has ever experienced in their long history.

An aerial view of the Hill Dickinson Stadium. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“Going to the new Everton stadium is a great draw and a great reward for winning at Chesterfield,” he said.

“I think there were four balls left in the hat with us, Grimsby, Manchester United and Everton.

“You do want a home draw but, in these circumstances, I would say getting an away draw to Everton or Manchester United – no disrespect to Grimsby – is the preferred outcome.

“Being at the new stadium, which everyone says is wonderful, will be a great opportunity for our spectators to go.

“They might never get the opportunity to follow their team there again.

“There is a big demand for tickets up there for the league games so if people can't get tickets for that then they will come to cup games.

“I think it holds nearly 53,000 so it would be lovely if we were playing in front of that sort of crowd.”

Stags' only game against Everton in the past was at their former Goodison Park home in November 2022 in the Papa John's Trophy where two stoppage time goals earned the Toffees a 2-1 win and knocked Stags out of the competition.

But, otherwise, the clubs have never met in any other form of competitive game.

Stags were knocked out of the competition away at Bolton Wanderers on penalties at the first hurdle last year but the season before went on a superb run, only just missing out on the quarter-finals when knocked out by Port Vale in round four.

It was only the second time the Stags had reached the fourth round of the competition in the club’s history, the first time being in 1975, when they beat Wolves and then lost to Manchester City in the quarter-finals at Maine Road.