Tickets for Mansfield Town opener at Newport County now on sale

Mansfield Town’s allocation of 422 tickets for the opening game away at Newport County on Saturday, 3rd August have now gone on sale.

The game is an immediate revenge mission after Newport beat Stags in the play-off semi-final in the final game of last season.

Away supporters will be seated in the Bisley Stand and tickets cost £22 adult, £18 seniors (60+) , £16 young adult (16-21) and students, £10 for U16s, £8 for U12s and free for U6s with an accompanying adult.

The last date the club can post tickets for this fixture is close of play on Tuesday, 30th July while online sales will end at midnight on Thursday, 1st August.

Tickets will go off sale from the One Call Stadium ticket office at 2pm on Friday, 2nd August.

They can be bought via 01623 482 482 (option 1), in person at the ticket office on Quarry Lane, or at stagstickets.co.uk.

Tickets for Stags’ first round Carabao Cup clash against Morecambe at One Call Stadium on Tuesday, 13th August (7.45pm) are also on sale at £10 adults and £5 seniors (65+) and U17s.