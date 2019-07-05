Three more quality players set to come to Mansfield Town, says chairman John Radford

Mansfield Town will sign up three more high quality players this summer according to chairman John Radford.

They have already spent big money on top class strikers Andy Cook and Nicky Maynard and Radford promised: “There is a couple more to come at least, possibly another three. But we are only going to add quality to the squad.

“Quality is our first priority as we want to strengthen the squad – not too many more in numbers.”

Radford said getting the Maynard deal over the line was down to the manager rather than himself and CEO Carolyn Radford.

“You will have to ask Nicky Maynard, but I think John Dempster had a lot to do with it,” said Radford.

“A lot of the time myself and Carolyn get involved.

“But give John Dempster his due, on this signing he did a lot of the work to get it over the line. And what an excellent player he is bringing to the club. He will be a welcome part of this family.”