Three more of Mansfield Town's Sky Bet League One fixtures have been selected for live television coverage early next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stags’ home game against Lincoln City on Saturday, 11th January and their trip to Cambridge United on Saturday, 25th January will be shown live on Sky Sports+.

Both matches will kick-off at 12.30pm. Also, Mansfield’s fixture against Wrexham at One Call Stadium has been moved from Saturday, 22nd February to Sunday, 23rd February and will be shown on Sky Sports Football (3pm kick-off).

It will be a revenge mission for Mansfield after their 1-0 defeat at the Racecourse Ground live on Sky last weekend.