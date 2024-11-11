Three more Mansfield Town games selected for live TV
Stags’ home game against Lincoln City on Saturday, 11th January and their trip to Cambridge United on Saturday, 25th January will be shown live on Sky Sports+.
Both matches will kick-off at 12.30pm. Also, Mansfield’s fixture against Wrexham at One Call Stadium has been moved from Saturday, 22nd February to Sunday, 23rd February and will be shown on Sky Sports Football (3pm kick-off).
It will be a revenge mission for Mansfield after their 1-0 defeat at the Racecourse Ground live on Sky last weekend.
