Three more fixture changes for Mansfield Town

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:10 BST

Mansfield Town’s have today had two more matches - away at Birmingham City and at home to Peterborough United – rescheduled next month.

They follow a new date for the visit of Leyton Orinet announced earlier today.

Birmingham and Peterbororough face each other in the Vertu EFL Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday, 13th April leaving them with a packed schedule.

So Stags will now head to St Andrews to face Birmingham an extra 24 hours later on Sunday, 27th April (3pm)

More fixture changes for Mansfield Town.

The home game with Peterborough United, scheduled for Saturday, 12th April – the weekend of the Wembley final – will now take place on Wednesday, 30th April (7.45pm)

Earlier today, Mansfield’s match at home to Leyton Orient was rescheduled for Tuesday, 8th April (7.45pm kick-off).

The fixture was originally scheduled to be played this Saturday but was postponed due to three international call-ups in the O’s squad.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be automatically valid for the fixture and can also be purchased anew at stagstickets.co.uk.

Ticket details for all three games will be confirmed in due course.

There is more football action at the One Call on Tuesday, 6th May when the ground will host the Notts FA Senior Cup final between Hucknall Town and Newark & Sherwood United (7.45pm).

