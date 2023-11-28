News you can trust since 1952
Davis Keillor-Dunn is rated as Mansfield Town's best player this season.Davis Keillor-Dunn is rated as Mansfield Town's best player this season.
Three Mansfield Town players rated as amongst League Two's best players this season, plus the Wrexham, Notts County, Salford City, AFC Wimbledon and Crewe Alexandra players who join them - picture gallery

Three Mansfield Town players are rated amongst League Two’s top performers this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:12 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 10:13 GMT

Davis Keillor-Dunn, Aden Flint and George Maris are all in the division’s top 20 players this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

The top 20 also includes players from Salford, Wrexham, Notts County and Stockport County.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website. Give us your verdict and player ratings via our social media channels.

Get the latest Stags news here.

7.84

1. Matt Smith (Salford City)

7.84 Photo: Alex Livesey

7.71

2. Davis Keillor-Dunn

7.71 Photo: Getty

7.60

3. Harry Smith (Sutton United)

7.60 Photo: Bryn Lennon

7.49

4. Dan Kemp (MK Dons, on loan at Swindon Town)

7.49 Photo: Clive Mason

