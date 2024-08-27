Three in and three out possible for Mansfield Town this week as transfer deadline looms
And he is hoping to get the business done as quickly as possible.
Clough said: “We are desperately trying to do a bit of business.
“I think we will get two or three in and two or three out. We certainly need a couple in - and as early as we can.
“We are quite a way down the line with getting a loan forward in. I don't think that will go down to the wire.
“Others will depend on enquiries and so on for our players.
“We are restricted on our squad numbers as to the business we can do.”
Stags have heard nothing more from Barnsley over pursuing last season's top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn, though the Tykes could still mount a late bid to meet Mansfield's asking price.
However, Clough said there would be a cut off point that, even if they met Stags' valuation, it would be turned down if there was not enough time to source and sign a replacement.
