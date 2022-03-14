The Wood were forced into an extremely late change to the starting line-up that was otherwise unchanged from the midweek over Silsden. Goalkeeper Dale Sheppard - only back in the team due to overnight illness to Josh Turton - landed awkwardly in the warm up and was declared unfit to play.

Luckily, Joe McCormack was on hand to don the gloves and step into the team for his second appearance of the season.

Sherwood started the game on the front foot, Lewis Weaver in the thick of the action on the left wing.

Sherwood Colliery's Brad Lathall in action.

The opening minutes were all Sherwood, the visitors struggling to cope with the pace of the game, and eventually the pressure told.

The opening goal on 13 minutes came from the in-form Gaz Curtis, heading home from Lewis Belgrave’ s cross.

McCormack was finally called into action after 18 minutes, collecting the ball from a Stavelely free kick with little fuss.

A minute later Will Norcross missed a good chance to double the advantage, firing over the bar after Charlie Taylor flicked on a long throw in.

Ewan Robson then released Gregory, who cut in from the right before hitting a shot left footed that Dylan Parkin could only parry wide.

Just before the half-hour, Robson went down the left wing, delivering a superb ball with the outside of his right foot to Gregory, his cross defended well as Curtis lurked.

A brief moment of danger from the visitors saw Taylor concede a corner following confusion with McCormack.

The visitors managed an attempt on goal after 37 minutes, a free kick from the left taken by Tom Poole testing McCormack who turned the effort over the crossbar, which proved the last real action of the half.

The first effort of the second half came from Belgrave, meeting York’s corner kick with a fierce shot that Parkin had to block, thankful it was not a yard either side.

Minutes later, Norcross, after being played in by Gregory, saw his effort blocked with the Wood back on top and dominating the ball, the visitors struggling to create any real danger.

Just after the hour, Taylor headed wide from Curtis’ cross after Belgrave kept the ball alive from York’s corner kick.

The first of two huge penalty appeals followed, a shot in from Sherwood appeared to be handled but the referee was unmoved. Moments later, with 68 minutes on the clock the lead was doubled. Curtis scored from close range as the Wood peppered the Staveley goal.

This was not without controversy as the assistant had flagged for offside, the referee rightly overruling on review.

Parkin saved two minutes later, Brad Lathall shooting across goal and Curtis, looking for a hat-trick, diverted the ball goalward only to be thwarted by the goalkeeper’s legs.

The second penalty appeal came after 79 minutes, Staveley’s turn to feel aggrieved as Jobe Shaw (on for Starbuck) appeared to foul an onrushing attacking player, McCormack saving from the shot.

Again, the referee was unmoved.

To rub salt in the wound, visiting captain Declan Howe was sent to the sin-bin for dissent.

Three minutes later and the game was sealed by Norcross, Belgrave playing the ball to Norcross inside the penalty area and Norcross ghosting past two players before delivering a dangerous ball that was deflected past Parkin.

All in all it was a very good performance by Sherwood Colliery, three points and a clean sheet that keep some momentum in a very busy schedule that sees two away games next week.