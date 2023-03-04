Three goals in three games for David Keillor-Dunn and he can’t wait for run of promotion showdowns ahead
Davis Keillor-Dunn's third goal in as many games for Mansfield Town has helped set them up for three huge promotion showdowns – and Stags' impressive January signing can't wait.
Keillor-Dunn rifled in the decisive third goal in today's 3-1 win at AFC Wimbledon.
Depleted Stags, who now have 10 players in the treatment room, now face games with Leyton Orient, Northampton Town and Stockport County and he said: “We are looking forward to them – they are big, big games and they are what determine your season, so you have to go into them confident. Off the backs of wins is even better.
“Wimbledon are a very good side and we knew what they were posing today. So we had to go out there and put on a performance.
“We know we are running quite low on bodies and we knew how big this game was today.
“After last week we wanted to bounce back and we have done it in perfect style today.”
“It was massive to equalise so quickly. I think we were quite slow getting out of the blocks. But we came good in the end.”
Half-time sub Danny Johnson came on to partner Keillor-Dunn up top and both players found the net.
“Second half we had two 'gingers' up top and it wasn't too bad,” smiled Keillor-Dunn.
“I was delighted for Dan to get his goal as well – it was a good little finish.
“And for myself to get one as well was nice. I try to make myself a nuisance up top and get the scraps and luckily it just fell to me.
“I thought about a volley, but I saw the full back racing over so I thought if I move it onto my left it will wrong-foot him. Luckily he came steaming over and it gave me a chance to get it onto my left.
“But the goals are second to me. I just want to win games. I have come here to win games and get the club out of this league.”
Over 900 away fans cheered Stags on to victory and he added: “The fans were tremendous. It's a massive journey down here to the capital and it's not cheap.
“We are thankful for them keep turning out in their numbers and we just have to keep on putting in performances for them.