Thompson goal seals points for Pontefract Collieries at Sherwood Colliery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sherwood Colliery went down to the only goal of the game as visiting Pontefract Collieries won 1-0 in the first ever meeting between the clubs in Saturday's Northern Premier League East Division clash at Kirklington Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey Thompson netted the all-important goal on 66 minutes.

Thomson sent a far post header across goal from a long cross and Jack Wilson nodded it back to him to steer home from six yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherwood are back on the road this Saturday as they head to Heaton Stannington.

Kaylum Mitchell - brace for Bulls on Saturday.

In the United Counties League, AFC Mansfield stormed to a 6-1 away success at bottom club Deeping Rangers.

McKenna Parton put the visitors in front in just 16 seconds, and when Jordan Sowerby added a second on eight minutes the afternoon's course was firmly set.

It was 3-0 on 14 minutes through Liam Mays and Parton made it 4-0 at the break with his second on 34 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaylum Mitchel then added a second half brace on 67 and 80 minutes to add the icing on the cake and boost Bulls' goal difference.

“It was a convincing result and I thought we were excellent first half,” said Bulls boss Phil Buxton.

“We've not had the best of luck here in the past so we have ticked one off today.

“We were really good with the ball and really good out of possession too and we put them to the sword.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The goal after 16 seconds really set us up and then we just stepped on.

“I wasn't really happy with the start of the second half.

“Yes ,we were 4-0 up and it's easy to take your foot off the gas, which we did for about 15 minutes.

“But then we got back on it and scored another couple of goals.

“So it was a really convincing win a good performance in the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton added: “I thought McKenna was excellent today – he made some important late runs into the box which we have been trying to work on with him.

“And he got us the early goal. But I want more from him – I want those performances every single week.”

Bulls' leading scorer Ryan Ingram missed out on the goals feast and Buxton said: “He wasn't happy, even though we'd won 6-0, but that is what goalscorers do.

“But I thought he was excellent today and I told him he was the reason we'd scored those six goals as he held the ball up really well.

“He made really good runs and created space for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now we have things to work on this week, we can't take our foot off the gas. That's not what we're about.”

The big win at Deeping followed a closer midweek 1-0 home UCL Cup win over Selston and this Saturday the Bulls head to Sleaford Town.

Elsewhere, in Division One Rainworth MW drew 1-1 away at Stapleford Town.

Pinxton went down 4-0 at home to Blackstones and Southwell City and Selston battled out a 1-1 draw.

In midweek Southwell had seen off Stapleford Town 2-0.