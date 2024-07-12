Former Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic defender Tendayi Darikwa has joined Lincoln City on a one-year deal.Former Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic defender Tendayi Darikwa has joined Lincoln City on a one-year deal.
This week's League One deals: Lincoln City sign ex-Nottingham Forest star, Birmingham City bring in Norwegian winger and Wrexham, Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United all recruit

By Mark Duffy
Published 12th Jul 2024, 09:57 GMT
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 10:47 GMT
It’s been another busy week in the transfer market for League One clubs as the new season edges closer.

Check out our gallery to see some of the main deals to have gone through involving Mansfield Town’s rival clubs.

Crawley Town have signed defender midfielder Gavan Holohan from Grimsby Town.

Crawley Town have signed defender midfielder Gavan Holohan from Grimsby Town. Photo: Getty Images

Bristol Rovers have signed goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Bristol Rovers have signed goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Getty Images

Blackpool have signed midfielder Lee Evans on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old joins the Seasiders following the expiration of his contract with Portsmouth.

Blackpool have signed midfielder Lee Evans on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old joins the Seasiders following the expiration of his contract with Portsmouth. Photo: David Rogers

Charlton Athletic have signed Greg Docherty on a three-year deal. The Scottish midfielder, 27, was a free agent, having recently been released by Hull City at the end of his contract.

Charlton Athletic have signed Greg Docherty on a three-year deal. The Scottish midfielder, 27, was a free agent, having recently been released by Hull City at the end of his contract. Photo: Lewis Storey

