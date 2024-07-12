Check out our gallery to see some of the main deals to have gone through involving Mansfield Town’s rival clubs.
1. Gavan Holohan - Crawley Town
Crawley Town have signed defender midfielder Gavan Holohan from Grimsby Town. Photo: Getty Images
2. Josh Griffiths - Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers have signed goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Getty Images
3. Lee Evans - Blackpool
Blackpool have signed midfielder Lee Evans on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old joins the Seasiders following the expiration of his contract with Portsmouth. Photo: David Rogers
4. Greg Docherty - Charlton Athletic
Charlton Athletic have signed Greg Docherty on a three-year deal. The Scottish midfielder, 27, was a free agent, having recently been released by Hull City at the end of his contract. Photo: Lewis Storey
