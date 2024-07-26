This week's key League One transfers: Manchester United striker joins Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City sign Brighton man, while Barnsley, Lincoln City and Leyton Orient all recruit

Here's a gallery of some of the main deals Mansfield Town's rivals have done this week.
1. Terence Vancooten/Nick Akoto - Burton Albion
Burton Albion have signed Stevenage defender Terence Vancooten (pictured) and South Georgia Tormenta full-back Nick Akoto on three-year contracts.Photo: Pete Norton
2. Junior Quitirna - Crawley Town
Crawley Town have signed Armando Junior Quitirna from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.Photo: James Chance
3. Marc Leonard - Birmingham City
Birmingham City have signed Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard for an undisclosed fee to complete an eighth summer signing for new boss Chris Davies.Photo: Pete Norton
4. Toby Sibbick - Wigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic have signed defender Toby Sibbick from Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.Photo: Ian MacNicol
