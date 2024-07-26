Wigan Athletic have signed Manchester United striker Joe Hugill on a season-long loan deal.Wigan Athletic have signed Manchester United striker Joe Hugill on a season-long loan deal.
Wigan Athletic have signed Manchester United striker Joe Hugill on a season-long loan deal.

This week's key League One transfers: Manchester United striker joins Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City sign Brighton man, while Barnsley, Lincoln City and Leyton Orient all recruit

By Mark Duffy
Published 26th Jul 2024, 11:23 BST
League One’s clubs have continued to be busy in the transfer market ahead of the new season.

Here's a gallery of some of the main deals Mansfield Town's rivals have done this week.

Burton Albion have signed Stevenage defender Terence Vancooten (pictured) and South Georgia Tormenta full-back Nick Akoto on three-year contracts.

1. Terence Vancooten/Nick Akoto - Burton Albion

Burton Albion have signed Stevenage defender Terence Vancooten (pictured) and South Georgia Tormenta full-back Nick Akoto on three-year contracts.Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Crawley Town have signed Armando Junior Quitirna from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

2. Junior Quitirna - Crawley Town

Crawley Town have signed Armando Junior Quitirna from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.Photo: James Chance

Photo Sales
Birmingham City have signed Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard for an undisclosed fee to complete an eighth summer signing for new boss Chris Davies.

3. Marc Leonard - Birmingham City

Birmingham City have signed Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard for an undisclosed fee to complete an eighth summer signing for new boss Chris Davies.Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Wigan Athletic have signed defender Toby Sibbick from Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

4. Toby Sibbick - Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have signed defender Toby Sibbick from Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBarnsleyBirmingham CityManchester UnitedWigan AthleticLincoln CityLeyton OrientBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.