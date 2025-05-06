There were 63 red cards and 2,010 bookings in the Championship this season.There were 63 red cards and 2,010 bookings in the Championship this season.
There were 63 red cards and 2,010 bookings in the Championship this season.

This was the dirtiest teams in this season's Championship - find out where Derby County, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:12 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 12:06 BST
There were 63 red cards and 2,010 bookings in the Championship this season.

Relegated Luton Town did themselves no favours with a league high seven red cards, while four sides escaped a sending off over their 46 games.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this Championship fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts as one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 63 DB: 2 R: 0

1. Middlesbrough - 69pts

Y: 63 DB: 2 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 70 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Leeds United - 70pts

Y: 70 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 70 DB: 0 R: 1

3. Swansea City - 75pts

Y: 70 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 74 DB: 0 R: 1

4. Coventry City - 79pts

Y: 74 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedDerby CountyLeeds UnitedSheffield WednesdayMiddlesbroughLuton Town
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice