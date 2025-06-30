Computer analysists have been rating how hard the end to the season is for Doncaster Rovers.placeholder image
Computer analysists have been rating how hard the end to the season is for Doncaster Rovers.

This side is said to have the hardest finish to the League One season, where Mansfield Town, Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle, Bolton Wanderers and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:49 BST
How hard or not your side’s end to the season is is often a good topic of debate.

Is it better to face a rival for league position in a six pointer, to deny opponents points? If you’re at the top end is it better to find a team at the wrong end who are perceived as weaker? Or is it better to face a mid-table side with nothing to play for?

Everyone will have their own theory and it’s never going to be an easy one to workout.

But analysists– working on behalf of OLBG – have crunched the data in an attempt to work out who has the best and worst ends to the League One season, based on the first ten games of the season.

OLBG used the current ratings of each team based on their performances and results over the last season and added a modifier to assess home advantage based on the records of each side, home and away.

This created a scoring system that assigned a value to each club’s opening and final 10 fixtures of the season with a final score produced from the average across these games scored out of 100.

Here are their findings. (Teams ranked from easiest to hardest start)

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Stags news each day on our website, here.

63.4

1. Plymouth Argyle

63.4 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
64.3

2. Wigan Athletic

64.3 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
67.2

3. Cardiff City

67.2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
67.2

4. Burton Albion

67.2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Cardiff CityBolton WanderersLeague OneStags
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice