News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Captain Trey Foster and the Rainworth Rangers team celebrate after beating Glapwell Gladiators 2-1 in the U12 Div 2 cup final.Captain Trey Foster and the Rainworth Rangers team celebrate after beating Glapwell Gladiators 2-1 in the U12 Div 2 cup final.
Captain Trey Foster and the Rainworth Rangers team celebrate after beating Glapwell Gladiators 2-1 in the U12 Div 2 cup final.

This retro gallery captures the pain, passion and joy of playing in the Chad Mansfield Youth Football League - see who you know

Some top names, and thousands of leisure footballers, have graced the Chad Youth Football League down the years.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Oct 2021, 13:07 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST

This gallery from the Chad archives bring you some of the best pictures, including priceless pictures of team celebrations.

Take a look and see if you can recognise a familiar face.

You can view plenty more retro galleries here.

Woodhouse Colts celebrate a 2-1 extra time win over Robin Hood Colts in the Chad Supplementary Cup Finals.

1. Robin Hood Colts V Woodhouse Colts Under 12's Div 1

Woodhouse Colts celebrate a 2-1 extra time win over Robin Hood Colts in the Chad Supplementary Cup Finals. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
Pride of Shirebrook (pink strip) face Ashfield Scaffolding in the U18's final at Alfreton Town.

2. Chad Youth League final

Pride of Shirebrook (pink strip) face Ashfield Scaffolding in the U18's final at Alfreton Town. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Ashfield FC (green and white) v DFS Welbeck Welfare in Under 14's Division 1.

3. Ashfield FC v DFS Welbeck Welfare

Ashfield FC (green and white) v DFS Welbeck Welfare in Under 14's Division 1. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Chad Youth League U10's final between ADASFC Panthers, (red and black) and Derwent Rangers.

4. ADASFC Panthers v Derwent Rangers

Chad Youth League U10's final between ADASFC Panthers, (red and black) and Derwent Rangers. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Chad