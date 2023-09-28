This retro gallery captures the pain, passion and joy of playing in the Chad Mansfield Youth Football League - see who you know
Some top names, and thousands of leisure footballers, have graced the Chad Youth Football League down the years.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Oct 2021, 13:07 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST
This gallery from the Chad archives bring you some of the best pictures, including priceless pictures of team celebrations.
Take a look and see if you can recognise a familiar face.
