This is who Mansfield Town will kick off their 2025/26 League One season against - plus when they will play Cardiff City, Lincoln City and Doncaster Rovers
Stags were held to a draw at Burton last season against a team who went on to achieve a remarkable fight against relegation.
That is followed by a home game against promoted Doncaster Rovers the following Saturday. Stags have home games against Blackpool and Leyton Orient before rounding August off with the short trip to Lincoln City.
Stags face a tough run of games in October with matches against Reading, Wigan, Luton and Plymouth.
But they will fancy their chances of getting points in a February containing games against Exeter, Leyton Orient, Blackpool, Lincoln City and AFC Wimbledon.
They face a trip to Barnsley on Boxing Day and host Bradford City on New Years Day on what are always popular dates in the football calendar.
Stags potentially face a tough end to their season with Luton Town the last home game and a trip to Huddersfield Town on the final day of the season.
You can view Mansfield’s full fixture list here.
