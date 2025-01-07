Mansfield Town are now four points off the play-offs after the 2-1 win at Stockport County.Mansfield Town are now four points off the play-offs after the 2-1 win at Stockport County.
This is where your team is tipped to finish the League One season, including Mansfield Town, Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Stockport County, Wrexham and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Dec 2024, 16:11 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 09:42 GMT
Mansfield Town picked up another excellent win on the road at the weekend.

Lee Gregory and Will Evans scored as Stags secured an excellent 2-1 win at Stockport County.

It all leaves Stags four points outside the play-off places and with a game in hand on Reading.

So where will Stags finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – expects the League One season to finish.

101pts (+41)

1. Birmingham City

101pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

96pts (+45)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

96pts (+45) Photo: Getty Images

94pts (+31)

3. Barnsley

94pts (+31) Photo: David Lowndes

85pts (+24)

4. Charlton Athletic

85pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

