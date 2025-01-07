Lee Gregory and Will Evans scored as Stags secured an excellent 2-1 win at Stockport County.
It all leaves Stags four points outside the play-off places and with a game in hand on Reading.
So where will Stags finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – expects the League One season to finish.
We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.
Get all the latest Stags news each day on our website, here.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.