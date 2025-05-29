The cheapest adult season-ticket at Mansfield Town will be £380 after an early bird offer.The cheapest adult season-ticket at Mansfield Town will be £380 after an early bird offer.
The cheapest adult season-ticket at Mansfield Town will be £380 after an early bird offer.

This is the club with the cheapest adult season-tickets in League One - where Mansfield Town, Bollton Wanderers, Lincoln City, Stockport County and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th May 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 16:14 BST
The price of football tickets is certaintly a hot topic right now with the cost of going to a Premier League game staggeringly expensive.

Lower down the football pyramid though there are still plenty of good deals to be had – and it’s worth every penny to support your local side.

Without the countless millions of pounds in tv revenue, England’s lower league side’s certainly need to engage much more with their commmunity – and part of that is making football affordable.

So, with that in mind, here is how much it will cost you to buy the cheapest available adult season-ticket at every club in League One for the 2025/26 season. *Stevenage and Exeter City are yet to announce prices.

Have your say on the price of tickets via our social media channels. Join the debate now. (Prices quoted are based on adult season-tickes post an early bird offers)

You can get more Stags news, here.

Not yet announced

1. Exeter City

Not yet announced Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Not yet announced

2. Stevenage

Not yet announced Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
£249.

3. Huddersfield Town

£249. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
£310

4. Doncaster Rovers

£310 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneLincoln CityStockport CountyPremier LeagueEnglandStags
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice