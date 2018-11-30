This is the ball number Nottingham Forest fans need to look out for in the FA Cup third round draw

The FA Cup is back this weekend as teams up and down the country go head-to-head in the second round.

On Monday night Nottingham Forest, who are ball number 29, will find out who they will face in the third round of the competition when the draw is held at Stamford Bridge, the home of holders Chelsea.

The draw, which will take place at 7.30pm, will see the 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition alongside the 20 teams that progress from round two.

Third round matches will be played on the weekend of January 5, with Monday night’s draw due to be conducted by former England international Paul Ince and Dutch legend Ruud Gullit on BBC Two.

At the start of the season the FA doubled the prize fund for the competition, meaning winning clubs can look forward to a £135,500 payout if they progress from round three.