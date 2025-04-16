The eye-catching figures – produced by OddsMatrix – uses data from Capology to calcute how much every team spent on player wages during the last campaign.

The stats – if they are to be believed – also provide an interesting insight into which clubs got value for money and which sides badly underachieved.

It suggests Forest spent £58,006,000 in wages last season compared to Man City’s whopping £224,733,600.

Here we look at how the Premier League table would have looked based on wages.