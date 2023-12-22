This is said to be the most valuable starting XL that can be fielded in League Two ahead of January transfer window, ,featuring players from MK Dons, Stockport County and Forest Green Rovers
This is the most valuable side that League Two can field.
That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which has selected this side in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
The team, valued at just under £7m, perhaps oddly features two players from strugglers Forest Green Rovers but none from title-chasing Mansfield Town.
Take a look at this side and give us your thoughts via our social media channels.
1 / 3