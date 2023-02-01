This is said to be the most expensive starting XI League Two can field after transfer window closes - and the Crawley Town, Colchester United, Salford City and Doncaster Rovers players who make the side - picture gallery
This is said to be the most valuable ‘dream team’ side that can be fielded from League Two’s clubs following the closure of the transfer window.
It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk, which gives the side a total valuation of £7.68m.
Salford City’s Luke Bolton takes the honour for being deemed the league’s most valuable player at £1.77m.
The team is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation and also includes players from Crawley Town, Colchester United, Walsall and Doncaster Rovers.
Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.