This is said to be the most valuable ‘dream team’ side that can be fielded from League Two’s clubs following the closure of the transfer window.

It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk, which gives the side a total valuation of £7.68m.

Salford City’s Luke Bolton takes the honour for being deemed the league’s most valuable player at £1.77m.

The team is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation and also includes players from Crawley Town, Colchester United, Walsall and Doncaster Rovers.

Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.

Ryan Schofield (Crawley Town) Position: Goalkeeper Value: £441,000

Max Clark (Stevenage) Position: Left-back. Value: £441,000

Tommy Smith (Colchester United) Position: Central defender Value: £575,000

Luke Chambers (Colchester United) Position: Central defender Value: £530,000