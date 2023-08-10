News you can trust since 1952
Louie Barry of Stockport County is said to be the most valuable player in League Two at £860,000.Louie Barry of Stockport County is said to be the most valuable player in League Two at £860,000.
This is said to be the most expensive League Two starting XI after the opening day and the Stockport County, Colchester United, Salford City, MK Dons and Bradford City players who make the side - picture gallery

This is said to be the most valuable side that can be fielded from League Two’s clubs following the opening day of season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Feb 2023, 09:41 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 08:11 BST

It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk.

Stockport County’s Louie Barry takes the honour for being deemed the league’s most valuable player at £860,000.

The team is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation and also includes players from Colchester United, Salford, MK Dons, Stockport and Bradford City.

Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.

Get the latest Stags news, here.

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £302,000

1. Harry Lewis (Bradford City)

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £302,000 Photo: George Wood

Position: right-back Value: £647,000

2. Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United)

Position: right-back Value: £647,000 Photo: Paul Harding

Position: Central defender Value: £388,000

3. Jack Tucker (Milton Keynes)

Position: Central defender Value: £388,000 Photo: Catherine Ivill

Position: Central defender Value: £355,000

4. Zac Williams (Crewe Alexandra)

Position: Central defender Value: £355,000 Photo: Pete Norton

