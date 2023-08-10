This is said to be the most expensive League Two starting XI after the opening day and the Stockport County, Colchester United, Salford City, MK Dons and Bradford City players who make the side - picture gallery
It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk.
Stockport County’s Louie Barry takes the honour for being deemed the league’s most valuable player at £860,000.
The team is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation and also includes players from Colchester United, Salford, MK Dons, Stockport and Bradford City.
Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.