Davis Keillor-Dunn is Mansfield Town's only player to feature in this League Two team of the season.
This is said to be League Two's team of the season so far, featuring players from Mansfield Town, Swindon Town, MK Dons, AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby Town - picture gallery

Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn is the only Stags player to be included in this League Two team of the season so far.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Sep 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 08:47 BST

The team – based on a 4-4-2 formation – has been selected by the whoscored.com website, which gives him an 7.93 rating following his cracking start to the season.

Here is how the team lines up. Give us your verdict and your own team of the season via our social media channels.

Get the latest Stags news here.

Position: Keeper Rating: 7.15

1. Alex Bass (AFC Wimbledon)

Position: Keeper Rating: 7.15 Photo: DANIEL LEAL

Position: Right-back Rating: 7.37

2. Toby Mullarkey (Grimsby Town)

Position: Right-back Rating: 7.37 Photo: Pete Norton

Position: Central defender Rating: 7.79

3. Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley)

Position: Central defender Rating: 7.79 Photo: George Wood

Position: Central defender Rating: 7.45

4. Ryan Johnson (AFC Wimbledon)

Position: Central defender Rating: 7.45 Photo: Clive Rose

