Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn is the only Stags player to be included in this League Two team of the season so far.

The team – based on a 4-4-2 formation – has been selected by the whoscored.com website, which gives him an 7.93 rating following his cracking start to the season.

Here is how the team lines up. Give us your verdict and your own team of the season via our social media channels.

1 . Alex Bass (AFC Wimbledon) Position: Keeper Rating: 7.15 Photo: DANIEL LEAL Photo Sales

2 . Toby Mullarkey (Grimsby Town) Position: Right-back Rating: 7.37 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley) Position: Central defender Rating: 7.79 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales