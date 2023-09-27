News you can trust since 1952
This is Mansfield Town's predicted final points total compared to Notts County, Wrexham, Stockport County and Swindon Town and how the League Two table will finish according to supercomputer - picture allery

This is how many points Mansfield Town are being predicted to get, according to the latest supercomputer data.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:37 BST

The data – courtesy of the footballwebpages.co.uk website, offers an interesting view of how the final League Two table will look, with AFC Wimbledon being crowned unlikely champions.

The table suggests a great season for football in Nottinghamshire is ahead, but there isnt going to be much of a relegation battle this season, with the second bottom team going down by a whopping, an improbable, 16 points.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Stags will finish via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

89pts (+29)

1. AFC Wimbledon

89pts (+29) Photo: Clive Rose

PTS: 83 (+27)

2. Mansfield Town

PTS: 83 (+27) Photo: Chris Holloway

PTS: 82 (+27)

3. Notts County

PTS: 82 (+27) Photo: Pete Norton

PTS: 79 (+52)

4. Swindon Town

PTS: 79 (+52) Photo: Pete Norton

