Mansfield Town made it sucessive home wins after a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.

This is Mansfield Town's new predicted finishing position after win over Shrewsbury Town, plus points totals for Birmingham City, Wrexham, Bolton Wanderers and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Aug 2024, 16:56 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 13:34 BST
Mansfield Town picked up a valuable three points after victory over Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.

The battling 2-1 win leaves Stags sitting nicely in the table after an encouraging start to the campaign.

It could be tricky to keep up their current pace, but a relegation battle looks like it will not be on the cards.

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of OLBG – thinks League One will finish and how many points Stags will pick up.

Where will Mansfield finish?



How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

94pts (+36)

1. Birmingham City

94pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+25)

2. Charlton Athletic

89pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+22)

3. Huddersfield Town

85pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

82pts (+21)

4. Wrexham

82pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

