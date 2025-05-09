It’s looking good for Forest right now with a Champions League place next season still well within their grasp.

But, despite the season not yet finishing, the odds are already out for the 2025/26 campaign.

And the bookies expect it to be tougher going for Forest with their current position seen as something they will be unable to maintain.

Ladbrokes also expect promoted Leeds United and Burnley to struggle and continue with the trend set by Ipswich Town, Leicester CIty and Southampton who came up and went straight back down.

The odds – which can be viewed here – feature 19 of the 20 teams with Bristol City, Sheffield United, Coventry City and Sunderland fighting it out for the final spot. Odds are based on likelihood of each team winning the league.