The line-up features the nucleus of last season’s promotion winning team, with the addition of three of the club’s summer signings.
Lee Gregory is likely to partner Davis Keillor-Dunn up front following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.
Frazer Blake-Tracey and Keanu Baccus should also start, though Deji Oshilaja may have to play the waiting game.
Here’s how we think the side will look, but what starting line-up would you select? Give us your team and join the debate via our social media channels.
