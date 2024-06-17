Summer signing Lee Gregory is likely to start Mansfield Town's first match of the season.Summer signing Lee Gregory is likely to start Mansfield Town's first match of the season.
This is how Mansfield Town could line-up for the opening day of the season - including three summer signings

Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Jun 2024, 14:00 BST
This is how Mansfield Town could start their first League One game in 21 years.

The line-up features the nucleus of last season’s promotion winning team, with the addition of three of the club’s summer signings.

Lee Gregory is likely to partner Davis Keillor-Dunn up front following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.

Frazer Blake-Tracey and Keanu Baccus should also start, though Deji Oshilaja may have to play the waiting game.

Here’s how we think the side will look, but what starting line-up would you select? Give us your team and join the debate via our social media channels.

Get the latest Stags news, here

Position: Keeper

1. Christy Pym

Position: Keeper Photo: Chris Holloway

Position: Right-back

2. Lucas Akins

Position: Right-back Photo: Chris Holloway

Position: Central defender

3. Baily Cargill

Position: Central defender Photo: Chris Holloway

Position: Central defender

4. Aden Flint

Position: Central defender Photo: Chris Holloway

