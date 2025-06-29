Mansfield Town are looking to improve on last season's 17th place finish.placeholder image
This football website is predicting tough seasons ahead for Mansfield Town, Cardiff City, Lincoln City, Port Vale and Burton Albion as 2025/26 League One season closes in

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 10:17 BST
The new League One season is less than three weeks away and everyone is having their say about who will finish where.

It’s not an easy thing to predict, if it was that easy we’d all be millionaires and the bookies would long since have gone out of business.

On paper it’s probably fair to say Burton are going to have another season of struggles ahead as they look to beat the odds and survive once again.

At the other end of the table there is unlikely to be such a dominant force as Birmingham City were last year, but we can expect Luton, Huddersfield and Cardiff will have strong seasons.

But how the likes of Bradford, Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon will do is harder to say and they could flourish with the momentum of last season’s promotion behind them, while Wycombe and Leyton Orient will find it tough to repeat last season’s play-off finish.

So who is going to finish where. Here the EFL analysis website has joined those making predictions on how the final League One table will look.

1st

1. Plymouth Argyle

1st Photo: Getty Images

2nd

2. Reading

2nd Photo: Getty Images

3rd

3. Luton Town

3rd Photo: Getty Images

4th

4. Huddersfield Town

4th Photo: Getty Images

