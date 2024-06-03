Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Town have made their third signing of the summer with the arrival of defender Frazer Blake-Tracy on a two-year contract.

The deal is subject to EFL and FA approval.

The-28-year-old joins the Stags following a two-year stay at Swindon Town, where he won their Player of the Season award in his first term before making 41 appearances for the Robins in 2023-24.

He can operate as a left-sided defender either at full-back or in the middle.

Frazer Blake-Tracy signs for Stags.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “Frazer is someone who we’ve watched extensively in the last 12 months.

"He’s a left-sided defender who we feel has been one of the best players in League Two over that period.

“We were looking for a left-sided player and he fits the bill. He’s a good footballer who can defend as well.”

Blake-Tracy said: “I’m delighted to be here.

“I’ve been in dialogue with the manager for a few weeks now and it’s clear that this is a club that is moving in a very good direction.

“I played against Mansfield a couple of times last season and they were probably the best side we faced.

“I’ve heard rave reviews from everyone I’ve spoken to about the club. It’s definitely on the up.”

Having started his football career in non-league with Dereham Town, Blake-Tracy went on to enjoy stints at Lowestoft Town and King’s Lynn.

In July 2019, he earned a move to Peterborough United where he made 24 starts for the League One club.

Following a spell at Burton, Blake-Tracy joined Swindon on loan before the transfer was made permanent in January 2023.