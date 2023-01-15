Third new face as Mansfield Town land Swindon Town midfield ace Louis Reed

Mansfield Town CEO David Sharpe welcomes new signing Louis Reed.

The 25-year-old has penned an 18-month contract at the club.

An Academy graduate at Sheffield United, Stags’ manager Nigel Clough gave Reed his first team debut in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clough said: “We’re extremely pleased that we’ve managed to sign Louis.

“He’s a player who we gave his debut to at 16 years old at Sheffield United and someone who we’ve maintained an interest in in the past few years.

“After losing Anthony Hartigan for the rest of the season, Louis comes in as a direct replacement.

“He’s a good footballer who knows his position on the pitch. He was one of the best midfielders in League Two last season and has experience in the league above as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After four years at Bramall Lane, the playmaker joined Peterborough. Louis enjoyed three seasons at the Posh, making 69 league appearances in Sky Bet League One.

The midfielder joined Swindon Town in the summer of 2021. Louis was voted the Robins’ Player of the Season for 2021/22 by his teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making 67 appearances and scoring five times, Reed joins the Stags following a successful 18 months in Wiltshire.

Reed's signing follows the arrival of defenders Callum Johnson and Alfie Kilgour at the end of last week with Clough hoping for one or two more to join them.

Advertisement Hide Ad