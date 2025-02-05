Things can change quickly in football says Aden Flint as Mansfield Town try to end poor run

Mansfield Town head into Friday night's home clash with Northampton Town desperate to halt a five game losing streak – but experienced centre half Aden Flint said things can change very quickly in football.

Friday's game represents the first of three games in nine days and Flint believes Stags could quickly find themselves back on the up again.

“We are on a really disappointing run at the minute but things change very quickly in football. Hopefully it starts on Friday,” he said.

“There is no one more disappointed than the group of lads in the changing rooms and it's down to us to put it right.

Aden Flint - confident things will turn soon for struggling Stags.

“We can only do that by working hard and everything else will follow. You can't dwell on it.

“I don't think we get the rub of the green at times.

“You look at Saturday at Shrewsbury and we had three or four shots blocked on the line in the space of about 10 seconds and we also hit the post.

“It has been an up and down season with some difficult patches.

“We just need to keep playing our football and hopefully we will be on the right end of a result sooner than later.

“If we can get a result on Friday we have a two-game week next ahead Tuesday-Saturday, so put a couple of results together and things are completely different. It would give everyone a lift.”

Flint has had a tough season with an injury lay-off and form that has fallen below the standards he sets himself.

“I have not had a great season which I think goes off the back of last year which was such a good season for me,” he said.

“That's football. People have peaks and troughs in form.

“It has been hampered by an injury at the start of the season, then coming back and not being in the best run of form I've been in during my career.

“I think the injury set me back a bit as I'd had a good pre-season.

“When you come back after a calf tear that keeps you out for two or three months, it is about regaining your form and finding your feet again which has taken a bit longer than normal.

“But I am experienced enough and been in the game long enough now to recognise when I'm not playing as good as I should be.

“Last year was amazing and I was in a winning team every week.

“When you are in a winning team I suppose your form comes with that.

“So I am the first one to point a finger at myself. It's not been good enough. I have not hit the standards I set myself

“But stick with us and it can only get better from here. Form is temporary in football and I am hoping to now get back to where I was last season.”

He continued: “I feel fit again – I feel good. The mind is the thing you need to keep control of in situations like this, not just me but the whole squad.

“We need to have the mindset that tough times don't last and we will bounce back from this.

“We went on a run like this earlier in the season and then went on an unbeaten run after. And we had a great run of results over the Christmas period. Things can change.

“We have the quality in the squad and that has been shown in the quality of most of the performances. It's just about digging in and doing the basics right and the rest will take care of itself.”

As a giant 6ft 6ins centre half, Flint has found himself pitched up front at times as Stags manager Nigel Clough tries to make something happen for his side.

“I will play wherever the manager tells me to play,” said Flint.

“I have not played as a striker a lot in my career – I did start a few games up front when I was at Bristol City as an aerial target.

“My normal position is in defence but if the gaffer wants me to go up front and make a nuisance of myself I will do that to the best of my capabilities.

“I'm not a striker, though I have scored a few goals in my career.

“It is difficult up there.

“I used to have a go at strikers when they didn't do their job properly but I don't think I will do that any more.

“I am up there as a bit of a decoy to make a nuisance of myself, get my body in the way and hopefully get some knock-downs for the lads to score some goals.”

He added: “I am pretty tall so you would expect me to get my body in there, cause a bit of a distraction and make teams think twice about what's happening.

“If they are concentrating on me it might free up someone else to get in.

“It's not paid off so far as we've not got the goals we have desired in the final minutes.

“There has been this ongoing thing with Garns (first team coach Andy Garner) that I have not scored a headed goal since I have been here.

“It's not for the lack of trying. I have had them cleared off the line and whatever but it's just not falling at the minute, but it will come eventually.”

Stags won 2-0 at Northampton back in September and the Cobblers currently sit just one place above the relegation zone.

But Flint said: “Every game is tough in this league.

“I went to watch the game at their place when I was injured and we gave a good account of ourselves, so hopefully we can get the three points on Friday and kickstart a little run for ourselves.”