They're one of our own - The Mansfield Town era under John and Carolyn Radford

Under John and Carolyn Radford Stags have risen from a non-league club in crisis to genuine League Two promotion contenders.
That success has all come about following years of hard work by the Radfords to put all the foundations needed in place.
It is a rebuild which former boss Paul Cox believes they never got enough credit for. You can read his thoughts on the job they did here
In our latest Mansfield Town gallery we relive some of those magic moments for the Radfords’.
1. Rebuilding Mansfield
Chairman John Radford, Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Stills and manager Paul Cox celebrate success. It was this trio who laid the foundations on and off the pitch for Mansfield's Blue Square Premier title-winning season and a long-awaited Football League return.
Photo: Jane Hilton
2. A big FA Cup day
Carolyn and John Radford soak up the atmosphere ahead of the big third round clash with Liverpool. It of course ended in defeat after a handball by a certain cheating striker, but Mansfield did themselves and their owners more than proud on a day to remember.
Photo: Clive Mason
3. In the spotlight
Carolyn Radford became chief executive in September 2011. She is one of the only females in an executive position in English football and has always had a hands-on role at Stags, including making sandwiches for the players back in the Conference days.
Photo: Clive Mason
4. The power couple
In 2010, Radford took over Stags from then-owners Steve Hymas, Steve Middleton and chairman Andy Saunders, purchasing the club for £1. Since then the club has gone from strength to strength on and off the pitch with Radford also buying the One Call Stadium from former owner Keith Haslam.
Photo: Ross Kinnaird