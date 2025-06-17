These retro pictures throw the spotlight on sport around town over the decades

The wonderful pictures range from the 1960s to the more modern era and cover a variety of sports, including athletics, swimming and football across the area.

There’s plenty of sports and clubs covered celebrating the vibrant sporting scene that Mansfield and Ashfield has always had,

Check out our gallery and see if you can sport a familiar face from the local sporting scene from all those years ago.

1 . Teversal Grange Bowls Club Members of Teversal Grange Bowls Club celebrate after they gained a shirt sponsor. Ken Gregory and Sons Funeral Directors supplied the club with new shirts. Pictured is Club Chairman Harry Johnson, centre, with Gregory Concultants Peter Gregory, left, and Helen Gregory, right, watched by club members. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales

2 . Mansfield Bull Farm Bowling Club A presentation at Mansfield Bull Farm Bowling Club in 1980. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield Bowling Club An open day took place in 2003 at Mansfield Bowling Club. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4 . Mansfield Ladies Bowling Club Members of Mansfield Ladies Bowling Club in 1983. Photo: Chad Photo Sales