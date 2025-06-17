The Sutton Harriers in action in 1970.placeholder image
These retro pictures throw the spotlight on sport around town over the decades

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Jun 2025, 09:52 BST
These retro pictures throw the spotlight on sport around town over 40 years ago.

The wonderful pictures range from the 1960s to the more modern era and cover a variety of sports, including athletics, swimming and football across the area.

There’s plenty of sports and clubs covered celebrating the vibrant sporting scene that Mansfield and Ashfield has always had,

Check out our gallery and see if you can sport a familiar face from the local sporting scene from all those years ago.

Members of Teversal Grange Bowls Club celebrate after they gained a shirt sponsor. Ken Gregory and Sons Funeral Directors supplied the club with new shirts. Pictured is Club Chairman Harry Johnson, centre, with Gregory Concultants Peter Gregory, left, and Helen Gregory, right, watched by club members.

1. Teversal Grange Bowls Club

Members of Teversal Grange Bowls Club celebrate after they gained a shirt sponsor. Ken Gregory and Sons Funeral Directors supplied the club with new shirts. Pictured is Club Chairman Harry Johnson, centre, with Gregory Concultants Peter Gregory, left, and Helen Gregory, right, watched by club members. Photo: Jane Hilton

A presentation at Mansfield Bull Farm Bowling Club in 1980.

2. Mansfield Bull Farm Bowling Club

A presentation at Mansfield Bull Farm Bowling Club in 1980. Photo: Chad

An open day took place in 2003 at Mansfield Bowling Club.

3. Mansfield Bowling Club

An open day took place in 2003 at Mansfield Bowling Club. Photo: Chad

Members of Mansfield Ladies Bowling Club in 1983.

4. Mansfield Ladies Bowling Club

Members of Mansfield Ladies Bowling Club in 1983. Photo: Chad

