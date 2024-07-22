These pictures show Stags fans ahead of a 3-2 win over Swindon Town last season.

Mansfield hit the front early through Lucas Akins and looked in control at the break.

Goals from Paul Glatzel and Aaron Drinan either side of a Davis Keillor-Dunn strike gave the visitors hope.

But sub Will Swan wrapped up a crucial win for Mansfield after heading home moments after entering the pitch.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of the fans ahead of kick-off. Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1 . Stags 3 Swindon 2 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

