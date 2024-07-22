Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend.Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend.
Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend.

These pics show Mansfield Town fans enjoying a win at home Swindon Town

By Stags Reporter
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:46 BST
It won’t be long before Mansfield Town fans get to enjoy another home win.

These pictures show Stags fans ahead of a 3-2 win over Swindon Town last season.

Mansfield hit the front early through Lucas Akins and looked in control at the break.

Goals from Paul Glatzel and Aaron Drinan either side of a Davis Keillor-Dunn strike gave the visitors hope.

But sub Will Swan wrapped up a crucial win for Mansfield after heading home moments after entering the pitch.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of the fans ahead of kick-off. Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Get all your latest Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend.

1. Stags 3 Swindon 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend.

2. Stags 3 Swindon 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend.

3. Stags 3 Swindon 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend.

4. Stags 3 Swindon 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Stags
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice