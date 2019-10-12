Mansfield fans enjoyed their afternoon at the One Call Stadium today.

These Mansfield Town fans went home happy after watching the Stags thrash Oldham Athletic 6-1

Mansfield Town thrashed nine-man Oldham Athletic 6-1 at the One Call Stadium today.

And it's safe to say these Stags fans went home happy after a superb win.

Mansfield Town fans enjoyed their afternoon at the One Call Stadium today.
Mansfield Town fans enjoyed their afternoon at the One Call Stadium today.
other
Buy a Photo
Mansfield Town fans enjoyed their afternoon at the One Call Stadium today.
Mansfield Town fans enjoyed their afternoon at the One Call Stadium today.
other
Buy a Photo
Mansfield fans enjoyed their afternoon at the One Call Stadium today.
Mansfield fans enjoyed their afternoon at the One Call Stadium today.
other
Buy a Photo
Mansfield fans enjoyed their afternoon at the One Call Stadium today.
Mansfield fans enjoyed their afternoon at the One Call Stadium today.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3