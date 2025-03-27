These are the teams who have racked up the most points in League Two over the last 20 seasons, including Mansfield Town, Chesterfield, Lincoln City, Notts County, Barnet and more

Published 27th Mar 2025
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 12:10 BST

These are the clubs who have won the most points in League Two over the last 20 seasons.

It features an interesting mix of teams who have always struggled to get out of League Two, some familiar names now struggling to get out of the National Leage and back to more familiar ground and teams who haven’t played in League Two for many a year.

There’s also some classic yo-yo teams who are almost as familiar with life in League One as League Two.

Here we look at how a combined table from the last 20 years would look, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website. Stats accurate as of March 27.

This League Two combined table gives an interesting glimpse into lower league football over the last 20 seasons.

1.

Games: 685

2. Mansfield Town - 938pts

Games: 685 Photo: Getty Images

Games: 599

3. Northampton Town - 903pts

Games: 599 Photo: Getty Images

Games: 724

4. Morecambe - 884pts

Games: 724 Photo: Getty Images

