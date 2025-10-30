Mansfield Town made it three wins from the last five games with victory over Plymouth Argyle in midweek.placeholder image
Mansfield Town made it three wins from the last five games with victory over Plymouth Argyle in midweek.

These are the teams the Supercomputer thinks will take League One's top six spots as Mansfield Town, Bradford City, Cardiff City, Stevenage and more fight for promotion

Stags are in good form right now after another midweek win.

The 2-0 win leaves Stags just three points out of the play-off places and with three wins in their last five matches.

Stags did occupy a spot in the play-off places early last season before fading badly.

This time, however, it feels different with Stags so far showing plenty of signs of having more consistency and a stronger squad this time around.

So can Stags bag a top six spot and how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Compare.bet – thinks the season will go.

91pts (+38)

1. Cardiff CIty

91pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+27)

2. Stockport County

86pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

78pts (+13)

3. Bolton Wanderers

78pts (+13) Photo: Getty Images

77pts (+18)

4. Luton Town

77pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

