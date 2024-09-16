Summer signing Keanu Baccus is rated as Mansfield Town's best player on the new FC25 game.Summer signing Keanu Baccus is rated as Mansfield Town's best player on the new FC25 game.
These are the ratings for every Mansfield Town player on the new FC25 game

Published 16th Sep 2024, 13:47 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 14:07 GMT
Gaming fans will have Friday marked in their calendars as the day the new EA Sports title FC25 hits the shelves.

The ever-popular football game sees thousands of players recreated to play with as gamers all over the world take control.

With the new game set to be released this week, the ratings of each of Mansfield Town’s players have been unveiled.

The list is lead by a number of summer signings, with Keanu Baccus rating as Mansfield best player.

68

1. Keanu Baccus

68

67

2. Aden Flint

67

65

3. Will Evans

65

65

4. Lee Gregory

65

