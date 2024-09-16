The ever-popular football game sees thousands of players recreated to play with as gamers all over the world take control.

With the new game set to be released this week, the ratings of each of Mansfield Town’s players have been unveiled.

The list is lead by a number of summer signings, with Keanu Baccus rating as Mansfield best player.

Take a look and give your verdict on the ratings via our social media channels.

Keep up to date with your daily Stags news, here.