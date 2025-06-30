They are priced 7/2 with Huddersfield Town the nearest challengers at 6/1, with bookmakers Paddy Power believing the winners are likely to come from one of four teams.

There’s no real hope in the likes of Mansfield Town taking the title and betting on that outcome is mosly likely the equal of setting fire to your tenner. But perhaps a much better option for punters, who fancy their chances at much better odds, is to take a look at the handicap market.

Each teams has been given a points handicap to start with, with Luton Town starting on scratch and pre-season relegation favourites AFC Wimbledon being given a 29 point start.

So which clubs are going to be the suprise packages this time around and who will win the league with their handicap? Here are the odds you can get via Paddy Power.