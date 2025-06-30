Peterborough United are not being tipped to figure in the promotion shake-up this season.placeholder image
Peterborough United are not being tipped to figure in the promotion shake-up this season.

These are the cracking League One title odds you can get based on EVERY team being handicapped - prices for Mansfield Town, Cardiff City, Luton Town, Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:26 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 10:02 BST
Luton Town are the favourites to win League One as we prepare to get the season underway.

They are priced 7/2 with Huddersfield Town the nearest challengers at 6/1, with bookmakers Paddy Power believing the winners are likely to come from one of four teams.

There’s no real hope in the likes of Mansfield Town taking the title and betting on that outcome is mosly likely the equal of setting fire to your tenner. But perhaps a much better option for punters, who fancy their chances at much better odds, is to take a look at the handicap market.

Each teams has been given a points handicap to start with, with Luton Town starting on scratch and pre-season relegation favourites AFC Wimbledon being given a 29 point start.

So which clubs are going to be the suprise packages this time around and who will win the league with their handicap? Here are the odds you can get via Paddy Power.

Get all the latest Stags news each day on our website, here.

16/1

1. Luton Town - scratch

16/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

2. Cardiff City - +5

16/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

3. Huddersfield Town - +5

16/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

4. Plymouth Argyle - +6

16/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Luton TownLeague OneCardiff CityHuddersfield TownBolton WanderersPaddy PowerStags
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice