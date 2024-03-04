News you can trust since 1952
There have been 69 red cards in League Two this season.There have been 69 red cards in League Two this season.
There have been 69 red cards in League Two this season.

These are the best and worst disciplined teams in League Two and how Mansfield Town compare against Wrexham, Notts County, Stockport County, Crewe Alexandra and Barrow after latest round of matches

There were plenty more cards dished out during another busy week of action around League Two at the weekend.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 13:40 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 09:47 GMT

Stags have had three red card so far this season, with 69 reds being dished out around League Two so far this season.

Just three teams are still to receive a red card this season, while Forest Green Rovers are doing themselves no favours at all in that department.

So how does Stags’ discipline compare to their league rivals? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can get more Stags news, here.

Y: 50DB: 1 R: 0

1. Grimsby Town - 53pts

Y: 50DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 53DB: 0R: 0

2. Stockport County - 53pts

Y: 53DB: 0R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y:55DB: 0 R: 0

3. Harrogate Town - 55pts

Y:55DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Tony Marshall

Y: 55DB: 1 R: 0

4. Newport County - 58pts

Y: 55DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

