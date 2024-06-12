England's Jude Bellingham is rated as the joint most valuable player at Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 will get underway for a feast of football on Friday when host nation Germany take on Scotland.

It promises to be a cracking tournament full of fantastic games and big name players.

And with plenty of those big name players proudly wearing a Three Lions shirt, England will fancy their chances of bringing home the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But who are the most valuable players on show? Here are the top 20, as selected by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.