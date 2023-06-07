News you can trust since 1952
Former Mansfield Town striker Billy Kee scored 114 goals during his time in League Two.
These are the 15 players who have scored the most League Two goals over the last decade - including Luton Town strikers and former Mansfield Town, Chesterfield and Northampton Town players

There’s been some great goalscorers at League Two level over the last decades.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th May 2022, 14:40 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST

Some of those have gone on to bang the goals in at a higher levels, while others have been the mainstay of the League Two scoring charts.

But who are the players who have found the back of the net the most over the last ten seasons? (Information via www.transfermarkt.co,uk)

Let us know who have been your favourite goalscorers and why via our social media channels.

Get the latest Stags news here.

Marc Richards has 137 League Two goals to his name in 373 games. He scored 21 times for Chesterfield over two seasons.

1. Marc Richards - 137 goals

Marc Richards has 137 League Two goals to his name in 373 games. He scored 21 times for Chesterfield over two seasons. Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Ellison has 126 goals in 559 games for six clubs, including Morecambe and Newport.

2. Kevin Ellison - 126 goals

Kevin Ellison has 126 goals in 559 games for six clubs, including Morecambe and Newport. Photo: Getty Images

Billy Kee has 114 goals in 333 games. He scored 25 goals in Accrington's promotion season in 2017/18.

3. Billy Kee - 114 goals

Billy Kee has 114 goals in 333 games. He scored 25 goals in Accrington's promotion season in 2017/18. Photo: Getty Images

Adebayo Akinfenwa scored 112 times in 338 League Two games before going on to bigger things.

4. Adebayo Akinfenwa - 112 goals

Adebayo Akinfenwa scored 112 times in 338 League Two games before going on to bigger things. Photo: Marc Atkins

