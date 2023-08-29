Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn has been labelled League Two’s second best player in the opening month of the season.

The whoscored.com website gives him an 8.06 rating following his cracking start to the season which has already see him score five goals.

He is joined in the list by George Maris and Rhys Oates, who have also impressed during Mansfield’s unbeaten start to the season

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website following a thrilling opening month of the season.

1 . Dan Kemp (Swindon Town) 8.30 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2 . Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town) 8.06 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Jake Young (Swindon Town) 8.06 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales