Davis Keillor-Dunn is rated as Mansfield Town's best player in the opening month of the season.

These are said to the best League Two's top players in the opening month of the season, featuring players from Mansfield Town, Swindon Town, AFC Wimbledon, Accrington Stanley, MK Dons and Gillingham - picture gallery

Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn has been labelled League Two’s second best player in the opening month of the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST

The whoscored.com website gives him an 8.06 rating following his cracking start to the season which has already see him score five goals.

He is joined in the list by George Maris and Rhys Oates, who have also impressed during Mansfield’s unbeaten start to the season

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website following a thrilling opening month of the season.

Give us your verdict and player ratings via our social media channels.

Get the latest Stags news here.

8.30

1. Dan Kemp (Swindon Town)

8.30 Photo: Jacques Feeney

8.06

2. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town)

8.06 Photo: Stu Forster

8.06

3. Jake Young (Swindon Town)

8.06 Photo: George Wood

8.00

4. Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley)

8.00 Photo: George Wood

