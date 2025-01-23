Wage figures provided by the salarysport.com website show the gulf in budget Mansfield Town face in League One.Wage figures provided by the salarysport.com website show the gulf in budget Mansfield Town face in League One.
Wage figures provided by the salarysport.com website show the gulf in budget Mansfield Town face in League One.

These are said to be the 2024/25 player wage bills for every club in League One - see where Mansfield Town, Bolton Wanderers, Wrexham, Stockport County and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 20:04 BST
This is how much every club in League One is rumoured to be spending on player wages right now.

The figures have been published by the salarysport.com website, with the website citing their sources as press releases, news & articles, online encyclopedias & databases and industry experts & insiders.

And if the figures are to be believed then it provides an interesting guide into which clubs should be doing better and those who are punching above their weight this season.

It also shows the staggering gulf between the league’s big hitters and those scrapping down at the wrong end of the table.

Here’s who the company says are the biggest spenders in League One. (The figures run from lowest to highest wage bills and are published by an independent provider as of March 26).

£2,239,120

1. Crawley Town

£2,239,120 Photo: Getty Images

£3,026,764

2. Exeter City

£3,026,764 Photo: Getty Images

£3,108,144

3. Peterborough United

£3,108,144 Photo: Getty Images

£3,162,640

4. Reading

£3,162,640 Photo: Pete Norton

