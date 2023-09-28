News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley.
Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley.

These are just some of the Mansfield Town fans who watched past matches against Crawley Town and Swindon Town

This Mansfield’s Town fans gallery takes a look back at previous games against Crawley and Swindon.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST

Mansfield beat Crawley 2-0 in the 2021/22 campaign at home games with goals from Jamie Murphy and Lucas Akins.

But it was a 1-0 defeat when Stags travelled to Swindon that season.

And just like always, Stags will be backed by plenty of fans.

If you were at the Stags v Crawley or Swindon games, then you might just feature in this gallery.

You can get more Stags news, here.

1. Stags 2 Crawley 0
Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley.

1. Stags 2 Crawley 0

Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley. Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Stags 2 Crawley 0
Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley.

2. Stags 2 Crawley 0

Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley. Photo: Chris Holloway

3. Stags 2 Crawley 0
Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley.

3. Stags 2 Crawley 0

Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley. Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Stags 2 Crawley 0
Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley.

4. Stags 2 Crawley 0

Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley. Photo: Chris Holloway

