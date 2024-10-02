The fans made a 370 mile round trip down to Crawley on a wet and miserable October night.

And they were rewarded wth a 2-0 win to give Stags four League One wins in a row.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway also made the trek south, and took these pics of some of the fans in the away end.

You can get full reaction to the game on our website.

1 . Crawley 0 Stags 2 Mansfield Town made it four wins in a row with a solid win at Crawley Town. Photo: ChrIs and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

