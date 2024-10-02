Mansfield Town made it four wins in a row with a solid win at Crawley Town. .Mansfield Town made it four wins in a row with a solid win at Crawley Town. .
These are just some of the loyal Mansfield Town fans who made the whopping 370-mile round trip to Crawley Town last night

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 13:57 BST
Stags faced one of the toughest away days of the season last night.

The fans made a 370 mile round trip down to Crawley on a wet and miserable October night.

And they were rewarded wth a 2-0 win to give Stags four League One wins in a row.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway also made the trek south, and took these pics of some of the fans in the away end.

1. Crawley 0 Stags 2

1. Crawley 0 Stags 2
Mansfield Town made it four wins in a row with a solid win at Crawley Town. Photo: ChrIs and Jeanette Holloway

2. Crawley 0 Stags 2

2. Crawley 0 Stags 2
Mansfield Town made it four wins in a row with a solid win at Crawley Town. Photo: ChrIs and Jeanette Holloway

3. Crawley 0 Stags 2

3. Crawley 0 Stags 2
Mansfield Town made it four wins in a row with a solid win at Crawley Town. Photo: ChrIs and Jeanette Holloway

4. Crawley 0 Stags 2

4. Crawley 0 Stags 2
Mansfield Town made it four wins in a row with a solid win at Crawley Town. Photo: ChrIs and Jeanette Holloway

