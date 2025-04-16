Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969.Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969.
Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969.

These amazing pictures show the Mansfield Town of sixty years ago

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Apr 2025, 15:24 BST
Tickets for Stags games are in huge demand right now with the feel-good-factor right there as fans enjoy a club to be proud of.

The pride and passion for the club has always been there and, as this gallery shows, it’s not just the modern era when tickets were much sought after.

The gallery features plenty of great action pictures from the Swinging Sixties and also includes a record crowd against Nottingham Forest in 1953.

Get more Stags news and galleries, here.

Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969.

1. Big demand for tickets

Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969.

2. Hottest ticket in town

Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969.

3. Big queues

Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
1962 sees these big queues gather outside Field Mill.

4. Stags fans queue

1962 sees these big queues gather outside Field Mill. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:TicketsStagsNottingham Forest
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice